Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0036

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $61,957.01 and $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,181,009 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

