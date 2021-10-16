Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,936,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $763,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $168.38. 2,762,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average of $157.22. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

