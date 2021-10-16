Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 137,461 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,461 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $33,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.0% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $179.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,683. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

