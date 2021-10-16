First Foundation Advisors Sells 547 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 764.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,683. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $45.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96.

