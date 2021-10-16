First Foundation Advisors Sells 83,248 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 83,248 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMT remained flat at $$6.49 during midday trading on Friday. 59,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,422. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

