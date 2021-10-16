Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Increases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up approximately 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 67.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $161,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,220 shares of company stock worth $49,446,401.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,094,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

