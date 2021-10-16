Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Acquires New Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,218,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920,000. Warner Music Group accounts for about 1.8% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 748,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,765. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

