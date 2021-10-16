Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $160,228,681. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $324.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.52 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.10.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

