Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,026 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

