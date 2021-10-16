First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.07. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $317.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,421,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

