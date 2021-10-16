First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.07. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $317.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,421,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

