Northern Trust Corp Has $987.01 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,585,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Anthem worth $987,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.05. 1,145,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,766. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

