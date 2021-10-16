Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,585 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in KLA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.10. 772,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.26 and its 200-day moving average is $327.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.05.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

