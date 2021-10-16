Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $33,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $230,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 90.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 178.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 143,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.58. The stock had a trading volume of 982,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

