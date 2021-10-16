Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 397,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWIM. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,751,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,246,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,619,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,836,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 1,368,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWIM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

