Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 853,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 628,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,937. The firm has a market cap of $506.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.