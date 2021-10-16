Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 179,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of LiveVox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVOX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $2,505,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $8,137,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 76,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,907. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. On average, analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

