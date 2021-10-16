GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 23,027 Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCNEU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

