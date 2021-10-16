Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.20. 471,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

