Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.80. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 471,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.