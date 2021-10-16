First Foundation Advisors Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 138,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

