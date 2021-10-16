11,700 Shares in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMMU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $11,558,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,068,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,042,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,119,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,010,000.

RAMMU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,168. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

