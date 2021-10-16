First Foundation Advisors Lowers Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 595,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,332 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,534. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.