RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,073 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of OPP stock remained flat at $$14.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 89,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.