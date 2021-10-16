Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $46,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $5,813,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. 423,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $90.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

