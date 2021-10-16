China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,479,800 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the September 15th total of 19,165,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CICHF remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

