Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after acquiring an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $395.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $396.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.88 and a 200-day moving average of $361.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

