Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $294,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

