Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNF remained flat at $$21.25 on Friday. Clariant has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

