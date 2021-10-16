Family Management Corp Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

