GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $944,000 Investment in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit stock remained flat at $$10.13 during trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

