18,500 Shares in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.43% of Cortland Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cortland Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cortland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cortland Bancorp by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLDB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cortland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services.

