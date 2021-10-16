GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYPS. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

