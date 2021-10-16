46,000 Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JUGGU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $5,030,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000.

JUGGU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

