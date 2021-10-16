The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,002,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 633,037 shares of company stock valued at $47,034,023 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

