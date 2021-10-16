Basso Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,900 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VELOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,395,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $16,878,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $986,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VELOU traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,087. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

