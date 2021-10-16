Basso Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $23,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,148,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,790,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,594,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,925. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

