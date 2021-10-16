Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Antares Pharma also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,603. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $586.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

