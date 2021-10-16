$8.25 EPS Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post earnings of $8.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.27 and the lowest is $8.18. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $7.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.79 to $32.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $35.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.68 to $36.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

MTD stock traded up $18.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,417.75. 82,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,626. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $985.05 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,504.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,392.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.