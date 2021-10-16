Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of C opened at $72.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

