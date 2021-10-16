Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 453,603 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,603 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $60,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 214,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

