Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 2,463 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.33. 8,699,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.