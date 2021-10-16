Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

ICE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

