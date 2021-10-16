United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 312.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,101,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $564.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.54.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.