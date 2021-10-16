Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 to $11.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $8.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $62.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $75.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $46.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $59.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Benchmark upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.76.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $553.24. The company had a trading volume of 838,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $626.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

