$3.37 EPS Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.06 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.03 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,081. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.11. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

