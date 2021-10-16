Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,259 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $39,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,814. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.20. 379,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

