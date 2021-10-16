Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 24,000 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Meredith were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 9,024.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meredith by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,093,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Meredith by 2.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Meredith by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of MDP stock remained flat at $$58.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,770. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

