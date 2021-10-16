Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,910 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $227,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. 1,447,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,395. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

