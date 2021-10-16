Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.08 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,832,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $7,984,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $7,130,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $6,620,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $6,287,000.

Shares of CFFVU stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.19. 1,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,127. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

