Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 10,177 Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

OTCMKTS EACPU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

